You can’t keep a bad idea down. The UK’s late and mostly unlamented Help to Buy program, which expired in March, may be on the verge of resurrection. The decade-long scheme, which offered interest-free government loans to enable people to get on the housing ladder, drew sustained criticism for adding fuel to an already overvalued property market. The circumstances may be different now, but the logic of the proposition hasn’t improved with age.

Some at least are celebrating. Shares of homebuilders rose on Tuesday after a report in the Times that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is drawing up plans to support first-time purchasers, including reviving Help to Buy. Persimmon Plc climbed as much as 7.7%. Large publicly traded developers were among the biggest beneficiaries of the policy, which contributed 40% or more of their sales in some cases, driving up stock prices and funding some controversial windfall bonuses.

The rationale for Help to Buy was always odd to begin with. When a market is looking a little frothy, it’s more common (and certainly prudent) for government officials and regulators to issue cautionary reminders on the risks of investing — rather than rolling out interest-free credit handouts to make it easier for punters to join the party. When the former finance minister George Osborne introduced Help to Buy in 2013, house prices in England and Wales had already almost tripled over the previous 16 years.

Granted, the market had taken a knock in the wake of the financial crisis. Even so, that did little to reverse deteriorating affordability, with housing values in England reaching more than 6.7 times median earnings in 2013, from 3.5 times in 1997. This wasn’t a market on life support in urgent need of a tonic. On the contrary, the ultra-low rates of the post-crisis period were about to push global property values to even further extremes. As of last year, median house prices in England were a multiple of more than eight times annual earnings. In London, the ratio is an eye-watering 12.5.

History may be about to repeat itself. UK home prices rose 0.5% in April, breaking a seven-month stretch of declines that was the worst slump in 14 years, according to data from Nationwide Building Society. Based on the mortgage lender’s quarterly index, prices have corrected by a modest 5.5% since September — less than half the decline seen after the financial crisis. Is this really the environment that calls for the restoration of a market-boosting program designed to help people buy properties they would otherwise be unable to afford?

Apparently so. The determination of policy makers to keep juicing the housing market lies in the peculiarities of the UK’s political economy and history. Britain combines a strong emotional attachment to home ownership as a middle-class lifestyle and financial choice with a fierce local resistance to building more houses. Most people accept the need for more home construction in an abstract sense — just as long as it doesn’t happen near them, a phenomenon known as “not in my back yard” or nimbyism.

The result of this tendency, aided by a planning system that devolves decision-making to the local level, is a chronic shortage of supply. The Conservative Party pledged to build 300,000 new homes a year in its 2019 election manifesto and failed every year to meet that commitment, until Sunak downgraded it to an advisory target in December.

The obvious response when prices are driven to unaffordable levels by (partly) a shortage of supply is to bring them back to more reasonable levels by allowing supply to increase. This isn’t so simple. The electoral sway of the property-owning constituency, which accounted for about 65% of UK households as of 2021, means that it’s perilous for politicians to propose any change that might hurt home values.

This is the Gordian Knot of UK housing policy. The only way to keep the plates spinning is to counterbalance the distortion in supply with a matching distortion in demand. The policy has helped thousands to become homeowners, and many may be grateful. But it also exposes buyers who are least able to bear the risk to the possibility of a more serious correction in prices. And it takes no account of those waiting for social housing or left adrift in a rapidly inflating private rental market, who are already discriminated against by a tax system that overwhelmingly favors home ownership.

History won’t necessarily repeat. The most significant difference this time around is that a revived Help to Buy program would arrive against a backdrop of rising borrowing costs. Much of the expansion in prices and affordability happened during an era of near-zero rates. The Bank of England’s base rate has gone from 0.1% to 4.25% in less than 18 months. Markets may already be looking past the peak, but mortgage rates are most unlikely to return to the abnormally low levels of the past decade or so.

The full effect of more expensive finance has yet to be felt, and will feed through in coming months as fixed-rate deals expire and reset at higher rates. Mortgage costs are arguably less important to the direction of the property market than they used to be, given that almost two-thirds of UK homes are debt-free. Still, prices are set at the margin and the health of the property chain can’t be separated from the strength of its weakest links.

If something cannot go on forever, it will stop, as the economist Herbert Stein observed. In the end, that applies even when governments are leaning against the wind. Markets may yet accomplish the rebalancing that proved beyond Britain’s politicians.

