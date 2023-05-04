Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, Justice Brett Kavanaugh argued that abortion policy was best left to elected leaders. In the 11 months since, numerous legal challenges have kept the question of abortion care firmly within the judicial branch. The latest major case, involving nationwide access to the abortion pill, is likely to be heard by the high court before long.

At issue in that case is whether the Food and Drug Administration had the authority to approve the (entirely safe and effective) drug known as mifepristone more than two decades ago. Last month, the Supreme Court blocked a lower court ruling that would’ve removed the pill from the market. Its decision means mifepristone will remain available as the case is appealed.

However the suit proceeds, it should serve as a wakeup call to lawmakers. Rather than pandering to extremes, it’s past time they roll up their sleeves and do the hard work of marshalling compromises that reflect what voters want. A more balanced set of laws — similar to those in other developed nations — would keep the issue out of the courts, establish a more predictable regime, and ultimately protect the health and safety of millions of American women.

In this case, finding a legislative middle ground will be less elusive than the rhetoric suggests. For starters, the vast majority of Americans support some level of access to abortion, particularly in the early weeks of pregnancy when 90% of them occur. But poorly designed policies often discourage this very outcome, pushing women to delay abortions because they can’t afford them or lack access to providers and clinics. (The 12-week limits in much of Europe work, in part, because health systems there typically offer free care.)

Correcting this bias could be part of a wider compromise. As a start, state legislatures could raise their Medicaid reimbursement rates and offer other aid to help women overcome barriers to access earlier in pregnancy. Although federal Medicaid funding for abortion is heavily restricted, states have more flexibility. In exchange, lawmakers should offer reasonable restrictions on the kind of later-term abortions that 80% of the public opposes. A recent speech by former South Carolina governor (and now presidential candidate) Nikki Haley suggests that Republicans are starting to grasp the political necessity of such compromises.

A similar spirit of pragmatism could yield further bargains. For instance, states could preserve commonsense boundaries, such as requiring parental consent for minors, while also forgoing intrusive demands for documentation in cases of rape or incest. Likewise, providing clearer legal guidance to hospitals — and offering doctors significant discretion when a woman’s health is at risk — should help eliminate dangerous ambiguities and command bipartisan support.

While such compromises may be unpalatable to the outliers on either side of this debate, they’re the best way to put abortion policy back where it belongs: out of the courts and into voters’ hands.

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

