PacWest shares sink in early trading as bank explores asset sales

PacWest Bancorp is the latest regional bank to come under pressure amid rising interest rates, with its shares down 37 percent in premarket trading Thursday. In an overnight statement, the Los Angeles-based bank said it has explored strategic asset sales, including moving a $2.7 billion lender finance portfolio to “held for sale.” The bank also said it is considering strategic options that it did not specify.

“Recently, the Company has been approached by several potential partners and investors — discussions are ongoing,” the bank’s statement reads. “The company will continue to evaluate all options to maximize shareholder value.”

The bank has not experienced unusual deposit flows following the recent sale of First Republic Bank, it said, adding that its core customer deposits have increased since late March. The company’s cash and available liquidity remain “solid,” it noted.

The bank released its statement after its stock plunged more than 50 percent in late trading Wednesday, a drop that occurred after Bloomberg News reported that the institution is exploring a possible sale.

Other midsize banking stocks suffered in premarket trading on Thursday as well. Comerica stock fell by 6.5 percent, Western Alliance by 14 percent and Zion’s by 9 percent.

The banking tremors come after the Federal Reserve hiked its core interest rate by 0.25 percent on Wednesday, marking the 10th rate increase in 14 months. Rising rates in the U.S. and globally have put the banking sector under pressure, as seen by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March. Credit Suisse was shuffled into a merger with its larger rival UBS. And San Francisco’s First Republic was seized by regulators and sold to JPMorgan.

Fed officials have said they expect rising rates to slow the economy as part of their effort to fight inflation, but the resulting credit crunch has made banks more reluctant to lend money. For his part, Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell said Wednesday it still wasn’t clear how significant those effects will be or how they will shape monetary policy in the coming months.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

