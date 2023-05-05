Tudor in quiet Bethesda, Md., setting listed for nearly $2.5 million

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sharon Berzofsky was working in her garden when a group of Russians showed up with an interpreter and asked if they could buy her Bethesda house. She told them that it wasn’t for sale, but gave them a tour of the property anyway. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “They called me back, and they made me an offer,” Berzofsky said. “They wanted to give me a suitcase full of money.”

Another time, she recalled, she was approached by the president of the National Audubon Society, who was interested in the property because “this is the ideal house for birdwatching.”

Berzofsky understands the attraction to her home of 26 years. The Tudor-style house has unusual architectural features, and natural areas on and around the property buffer it from the hustle of nearby downtown Bethesda.

The family gave her husband a tree a year for his birthday, and many now tower over the nearly one-acre property. There are also rhododendrons and other perennials that Berzofsky said return every year “like old friends coming for a visit.” A pond on a neighboring property is home to ducks, turtles, koi and great blue herons.

The property, priced at nearly $2.5 million, has had some prominent owners. Architect Harry Edwards, known for high-end apartment complexes and single-family houses like those in Bethesda’s Greenwich Forest neighborhood, built this house in 1939 for his own home.

“He put his personality into it,” Berzofsky said. “Almost every place you look, there is something a little bit special and a little bit surprising.” She was referring to such details as the twisting back staircase and the entryway turret with a skylight, “flooding the front hallway with sunlight.”

The house was later owned by Michael Whitney Straight, a member of the philanthropic Whitney family and a confessed KGB spy, and Nina Auchincloss, stepsister to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

The stone-and-brick house’s front door opens to a foyer in the turret with the skylight. The foyer provides access to the rest of the first floor and to stairs to the second floor (with its eye-catching curved landing) and the lower level.

The first floor has the kitchen, dining room, family room and powder room — also a sunroom, a den and a guest suite. The family room has exposed chestnut beams, an oak floor and a fireplace. The sunroom has three walls of windows and looks out on the pond. The renovated kitchen has new appliances, new custom cabinetry and a new butler’s pantry. It’s attached to a breakfast space with a floor-to-ceiling window looking out on the garden.

The guest suite on this floor has two bedrooms, a bathroom and a sitting room.

The primary bedroom suite, on the second floor, has two walk-in closets and two en suite full bathrooms. Three more bedrooms, three more bathrooms and a sitting room are on this floor. There is attic storage space on the third floor. The finished lower level has a laundry room, a bathroom and an office (or library) with a slate fireplace, built-in shelves and access to a patio.

The house is shaped like a Y, a feature that allows for more windows. “That’s why we have these wonderful views of the gardens,” Berzofsky said. “Outside every window is a landscaping focal point, so your attention is drawn from inside the house to the outside of the house.”

Berzofsky said the property is well suited for indoor and outdoor entertaining. “I can’t tell you how difficult it is both to leave the house and pack up everything,” Berzofsky said. “We’re secretly hoping that it doesn’t sell and that we get to stay here.”

$2,495,000

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 7/9

Approximate square-footage: 6,340

Lot size: 0.99 acres

Features: The Y-shaped Tudor-style house has a renovated kitchen, a turret with a skylight and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of trees, the garden and a pond on a neighboring property. The gravel driveway has parking for eight cars, and the garden has an irrigation system.

Listing agent: Avi Galanti , Compass Real Estate

