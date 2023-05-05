Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

By dispatching 1,500 active-duty troops to the southern border, President Joe Biden hopes to contain a looming migration surge after the lifting of pandemic-era immigration restrictions next week. The deployment follows the rollout of new initiatives to process asylum claims away from the border and increase deportations of migrants who try to enter the US illegally. In many respects, the administration is adopting tactics that Biden himself denounced when they were used by Donald Trump. The scale of the crisis has left Biden with little choice.

The administration’s urgency stems from the May 11 expiration of Title 42, which allowed for the expedited removal of asylum seekers on public-health grounds and has been responsible for more than 2 million expulsions over the last three years. With the pandemic subsiding last year, the administration moved to stop using Title 42, but failed to replace it with a workable alternative. Biden compounded the problem by allowing exceptions to Title 42 for various groups and reversing other Trump immigration policies like the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which required asylum seekers to stay on the Mexican side of the border while their claims were adjudicated.

Now, with Title 42 set to expire and migrants massing at the border, the administration is scrambling to respond. Among new measures announced last week, the government plans to open regional centers, initially in Guatemala and Colombia, where migrants will be urged to apply to determine their eligibility for entry into the US. The policy aims to deter people from crossing the border by processing claims before they get there — an approach the administration is also using with migrants from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Haiti. Meanwhile, the administration plans to remove those who fail to demonstrate a credible asylum claim, impose a five-year ban on migrants whose initial entry is rejected, and increase criminal prosecution for subsequent border violations.

Taken together, the administration’s new measures are welcome — and long overdue. If adequately funded and enforced, they have the potential to ease burdens on border authorities, reduce overcrowding in detention facilities and undermine the business model for smugglers. While Biden’s embrace of harsher enforcement policies has infuriated some members of his own party, it reflects a political reality: This crisis is no longer just a border issue, as cities like New York and Chicago face strains on resources and services that border communities like El Paso have dealt with for years. The prospect of further chaos risks souring the public on immigration of all kinds and jeopardizing any chances for comprehensive reform.

Congress also needs to step up. House Republicans have introduced a deterrence-heavy immigration package that calls for finishing Trump’s misbegotten border wall, but also includes commonsense ideas, such as increasing funding to recruit and retain Border Patrol agents, upgrading border-security technology, and boosting federal grants for local and state law-enforcement efforts. Instead of rejecting this legislation out of hand, congressional Democrats and the White House would be wise to engage with it. Embracing some of the GOP’s proposals in exchange for additional resources for asylum courts, regional processing centers and reimbursements to US cities impacted by the migrant influx is a reasonable compromise.

America needs more immigrants — but also a better system for controlling the border and enforcing the law. The expiration of Title 42 offers a window of opportunity to implement much-needed fixes. Both parties should seize it.

