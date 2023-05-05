Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen has warned Congress that the government may run out of money to pay all its bills as soon as June 1.
See how hitting the debt ceiling could unleash chaos
If Congress fails to act, the government could run short of cash to make required payments of all kinds. That’s called default, and economists say it could have devastating effects on the United States and global economies.
In this comic, we show you what could happen.
