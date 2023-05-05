AdvanSix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — PARSIPPANY, N.J. — AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $35 million. On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.30 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The polymer resins producer posted revenue of $400.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $411.2 million.

AdvanSix shares have dropped nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 27% in the last 12 months.

