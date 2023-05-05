AMC Entertainment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. — LEAWOOD, Kan. — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Friday reported a loss of $235.5 million in its first quarter.
The movie theater operator posted revenue of $954.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $936.9 million.
AMC Entertainment shares have climbed 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 62% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMC