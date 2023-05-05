Amneal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Friday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $557.5 million in the period.

Amneal expects full-year earnings in the range of 40 cents to 50 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $1.84. A year ago, they were trading at $3.73.

