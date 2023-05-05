Arc Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 69 cents per share.

CALGARY, Alberta — CALGARY, Alberta — Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $425.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

Arc Resources shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 20% in the last 12 months.