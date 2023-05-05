Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BRENTFORD, Britain — BRENTFORD, Britain — Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) on Friday reported a loss of $11 million in its first quarter. The Brentford, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The owner of electric power assets posted revenue of $242.5 million in the period.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares have declined almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 24% in the last 12 months.

