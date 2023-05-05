Beacon Roofing: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. — HERNDON, Va. — Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $22.3 million.
The roofing materials distributor posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.
Beacon Roofing shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BECN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BECN