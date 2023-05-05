Biglari: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO — Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $64.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
Biglari shares have increased 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $191.05, an increase of 35% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BH