Biglari: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 5, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. EDT

SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO — Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $64.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Antonio-based company said it had net income of $222.28 per share.

The investment firm that owns or has holdings in Steak ‘n Shake and Cracker Barrel restaurants, as well as Maxim magazine posted revenue of $90.2 million in the period.

Biglari shares have increased 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $191.05, an increase of 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BH

