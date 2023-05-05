Brookfield Renewable: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda — HAMILTON, Bermuda — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $177 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The operator of hydroelectric and wind power generation facilities posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $772 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $692.6 million.
Brookfield Renewable shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 19% in the last 12 months.
