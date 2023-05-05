CBOE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $172.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.90 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The holding company for the Chicago Board Options Exchange posted revenue of $988.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $471.4 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $481 million.

CBOE shares have climbed 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBOE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBOE

