Cigna: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — The Cigna Group (CI) on Friday reported break-even earnings in its first quarter.
The health insurer posted revenue of $46.52 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $46.48 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.52 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CI