City Office REIT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — City Office REIT Inc. (CIO) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.
The company said it had a loss of $1.2 million, or 3 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, posted revenue of $46 million in the period.
