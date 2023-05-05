The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Construction Partners: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
May 5, 2023 at 7:23 a.m. EDT

DOTHAN, Ala. — DOTHAN, Ala. — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Friday reported a loss of $5.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Dothan, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The road and highway construction company posted revenue of $324.9 million in the period.

Construction Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROAD

