Dominion Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. — RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $997 million.
The energy company posted revenue of $5.25 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.47 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Dominion Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from 58 cents to 68 cents. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.08.
