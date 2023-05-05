Enbridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta — CALGARY, Alberta — Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.34 billion.
The oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company posted revenue of $8.93 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.33 billion.
