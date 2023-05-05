Johnson Controls: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORK, Ireland — CORK, Ireland — Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $133 million.
The diversified technology and industrial company posted revenue of $6.69 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.47 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Johnson Controls expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.01 to $1.03.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.60 per share.
