RACINE, Wis. — Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) on Friday reported earnings of $14.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.45.

The outdoor gear company posted revenue of $202.1 million in the period.

