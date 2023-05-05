Magna: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AURORA, Ontario — AURORA, Ontario — Magna International Inc. (MGA) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $209 million.
The automotive supply company posted revenue of $10.67 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.12 billion.
Magna expects full-year revenue in the range of $40.2 billion to $41.8 billion.
