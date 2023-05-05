Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell claimed this week that the US labor market remains “very tight,” and a government report Friday showing that employers added a better-than-forecast 253,000 nonfarm jobs in April appeared to validate that view. But downward revisions to the February and March data suggest a broad cooling trend remains intact. This poses somewhat of a dilemma for policymakers in their effort to get inflation back under control: Continue to raise interest rates and risk pushing the economy into recession or pause and risk allowing inflation to remain elevated. At this moment, the latter is the better option.

Although the gains in April pushed the unemployment rate back down to just 3.4%, near the lowest since the 1960s, some of the under-the-hood numbers - specifically, the underlying trend in private payroll growth — corroborate a clear slowdown that’s well under way. With Friday’s revisions for February and March data, the numbers now show the US added an average of 182,000 private sector jobs in the past three months, the fewest since January 2021. More importantly, the average has returned to the pre-pandemic “normal.” That may not be weak enough for policymakers in inflation-fighting mode, but it’s a stretch to classify it as “tight.”

The Labor Department report comes just days after the Fed raised its target interest rate for overnight loans between banks by an additional 25 basis points to a range of 5% to 5.25%, matching the highest policy rate since 2001. While inflation has proved more stubborn than many expected, policymakers believe that it will decelerate in the latter half of the year as the “long and variable” lags of their rapid-fire monetary tightening bite. Meanwhile, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank in rapid succession have added uncertainty around the economic outlook as traders wonder how many more banks may fail and whether it will lead to much tighter credit.

Already, the deceleration in job growth looks broad-based, with average gains the weakest since 2021 in construction, manufacturing, leisure and hospitality and other services. There have been some intriguing little bounces in information and financial activities employment in the most recent few reports, but they could just be blips. Overall, the trend across the economy is toward moderation, and there’s no need for policymakers to push harder, lest the slowdown become a collapse. The one clear exception is perhaps health services — which is still adding jobs at a fairly brisk pace — but that sector is contending with a structural worker shortage that was exacerbated by the pandemic.

The concern about the “tight” labor market comes from arguably antiquated Phillips Curve logic that has dominated central bank decisions for decades. As the thinking goes, a strong labor market leads to higher wage costs for businesses, which offset them by raising consumer prices, feeding faster and faster inflation. When inflation rates rise, central bankers typically respond, in part, by implementing tighter monetary policy in the hopes of increasing unemployment — despite the often catastrophic collateral damage to workers and mixed evidence that inflation actually works in the real world like it does in the model.

Ultimately, policymakers have very little sense of how much labor market “loosening” is necessary to tame inflation, and they are feeling their way around in the dark. As Powell put it in his press conference Wednesday, he thinks that underlying wage increases of around 5% are probably too high and that 3% “is probably closer to where they need to be.” But that’s really a guess.

Somewhat refreshingly, Powell was also quick to acknowledge the considerable uncertainty around these assumptions. Here’s how he put it in his press conference on Wednesday:

... wages and prices tend to move together. And it’s very hard to say what’s causing what. But, you know, I’ve never said that, you know, that it — that wages are really the principal driver because I don’t think that’s really right.

That’s good to hear, but he also needs to put that inherent skepticism into practice. The Fed made the right move earlier this week by signaling an openness to pausing rate hikes at future meetings if the data permit. The jobs numbers over recent months do just that, showing that the labor market is cooling at a moderate pace and will probably continue to do so. The trend is the Fed’s friend, and with myriad other risks bubbling up across the economy, there’s no need to hurry the process along.

