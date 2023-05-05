Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s time for the casual horse racing fan to consider which three-year-old will win the Kentucky Derby in Louisville. It is certainly possible to enjoy the Derby for the sport and the beauty alone, without betting or bourbon, but who would want to? To feel the full power of the greatest two minutes in sport, you need a few bucks at stake and a drink in your hand.

Most Derby horses are known quantities. The expert handicappers and insiders make it very difficult for a casual amateur to find a bet with a positive expected value. This is not the case for lesser horse races, for which careful data analysis turns up many profitable strategies, even without the benefit of expert or inside knowledge. But that’s work, and Derby Day is for fun. The best hope for the non-professional, non-expert, non-insider is to find a horse going off at long odds (that is, one deemed to have a small probability of winning that will pay its backers a large multiple of their stakes in the unlikely event that it crosses the finish line first) not because everyone knows of reasons it will not win, but because no one knows of reasons that it might win.

Horses become eligible for the Derby with high finishes in 36 qualifying races. The favorites are horses that won the qualifying races they entered, beating other Derby contenders and other strong horses, losing to none. This year — as of late Thursday — that consists of Forte, Angel of Empire and Tapit Trice.

Another group qualified with several second to fifth place finishes in major races. These horses go off at longer odds (that is, they pay off more if they win because they are considered less likely to win) because they have histories of losing to the favorites. To win the Derby they will have to turn in the best performances of their careers or hope that the favorites all stumble.

Finally, there are horses that qualified with wins in a smaller number of races with little or no Derby-level competition. These are the dark horses. They go off at longer odds because handicappers are unsure about their abilities. Most of these horses finish far behind the leaders, but every few years one takes the Derby, like Rich Strike with an 80-1 payout in 2022.

The usual rule in betting on thoroughbreds is that favorites are stronger bets than longshots. In a typical race you might have a negative 5% expectation betting on the favorite, meaning that for each $1 you bet you get back $0.95 on average, but a negative 50% expectation betting on the longest shots. The best bets are usually on a second-favorite at short odds (meaning a horse considered likely to win but with one other horse even more likely) whose odds are dropping near post time (meaning the late money coming in likes the horse).

Betting on all longshots is clearly a losing proposition, even more so than gambling without an edge is in general. But what if you eliminate the well-known longshots and concentrate on the dark horses among them? It’s not clear whether that strategy has a better or worse expectation than favorite betting, but it’s certainly more fun.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby features two darkish entrants at middle odds, and one true dark horse longshot in the post position. Derma Sotogake (dermatologist owner Hiroyuki Asanuma starts all his horse names with “Derma” and “Sotogake” is a move in sumo wrestling) was listed at 12-1 on Thursday. Those odds are too short to make him a dark horse, but he is darkish since he qualified by racing only in Japan and the UAE and has faced (and beaten) only one Derby entrant. Japanese-bred horses and UAE winners have not done well in past Derbies, but perhaps Derma Sotogaki will break the trend.

The other darkish horse is Kingsbarns at 11-1. He has raced only three times, all in 2023, and won easily against undistinguished competition. Handicappers love the way he runs, but he has not been tested.

Hit Show is a true dark horse at 30-1 odds. He qualified with three wins against undistinguished competition plus one second-place finish to what was to be an even bigger Derby longshot, Lord Miles, who was scratched. But that was a loss by a nose in an unusual race with jostling in the homestretch. Hit Show might be a pretty good three-year-old below Kentucky Derby class, or he could be the next champion.

I have no reason to believe that betting on a random dark horse gives better than a random expectation. As far as I know, no systematic study has been done on the topic. But I do believe with dark horses you have little disadvantage compared to experts. There is not enough information to determine the probability beyond some general statistical analysis available to anyone. Betting on a dark horse can be a true exercise of judgment, a game you could win, something an intelligent person can take pleasure in doing (unlike, in my opinion, playing casino games or lotteries at known unfavorable odds). It’s not really betting on a horse, it’s betting on yourself, something I think should be a regular habit for everyone, at least in some arena.

So, place your bets, take your seat (hopefully at the track, but failing that at a television screen), pour your drink of choice and let the best horse win, to the profit of the best bettor.

