As more of his hired guns fall in the meat grinder of Bakhmut, Yevgeny Prigozhin, condottiere of Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group, is reportedly planning to cut his losses in Ukraine. This would be welcome news in Kyiv and Western capitals, where the humiliation of Prigozhin, Vladimir Putin’s chef-turned-attack-dog, has stimulated considerable schadenfreude.

But it bodes ill for Africa, his happier — and more lucrative — hunting ground. The expansion of Prigozhin’s private army across the continent was interrupted by Putin’s war, which forced Wagner to transfer fighters to Ukraine. But it also obliged the group to step up recruitment of mercenaries, many from Russian criminal classes. Even allowing for his losses in Bakhmut, Prighozin likely now has a larger, more battle-hardened force at his disposal for deployment in Africa.

He also has a larger market on the continent, where democratic retrenchment has accelerated, leaving more countries under the control of military despots — the perfect clientele for Prighozin’s services. In the Sahel, the belt of countries just south of the Sahara, many increasingly unsavory regimes have commissioned Wagner to fight off Islamist terrorist groups as well as reinforce military rule.

The juntas say they are merely filling a vacuum left behind by French and other European counterterrorism forces that have given up the fight against terrorism in the Sahel. They argue that Russia’s mercenaries, unencumbered by the rules of combat incumbent on Western soldiers, can fight the jihadists with more ruthless efficiency. Given freedom to decide how to conduct their operations, Wagner fighters have shown little concern for whom they kill: In Mali, for instance, the United Nations says Wagner joined the military in disproportionately targeting civilians.

This will come as no surprise to anyone familiar with the long, unhappy history of African states paying private armies — from the US, Europe and South Africa — whether to secure vital assets or impose order. But Wagner is unique. To a far greater extent than other mercenary groups, it is an instrument of a national foreign policy: Russia relies on Prighozin’s operations to exert influence. To compete with Washington or Beijing for African resources, Moscow makes up in mercenaries what it lacks in financial muscle.

This is literally true in some countries, where Prigozhin requires payment for his services in kind: Concessions for Wagner-allied companies to extract resources like gold, diamonds, oil and even tropical rainforests. No other private security company operates with this degree of economic involvement, or sophistication.

Russia has exploited Wagner’s concessions to circumvent sanctions imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. A CNN investigation showed a Wagner-linked company operating in Sudan smuggled gold to a Russian airbase in Syria. Documents seen by Bloomberg News show that, in addition to access to Sudan’s mineral deposits, the company has licenses to operate in industries ranging from transport and agriculture to plastics.

Indeed, in Sudan Prigozhin may be in the unusual position of having to choose between the two generals fighting for control. As he works out how and where to redeploy his men from the frontlines in Ukraine, he might welcome a bidding war between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and paramilitary head Mohamed “Hemedti” Hamdan Dagalo. And if he finds it hard to choose between them, plenty of other military juntas across Africa will be glad to have his fighters on their rosters.

The arrival of fresh legions of Wagner mercenaries in Africa will make it harder for the West to nudge military governments back toward democracy, and to prevent democratic governments from going in the other direction. For the Biden administration, it will be an untimely distraction from a concerted effort at reengagement with Africa after long years of neglect in which American influence has waned.

From Secretary of State Tony Blinken on down, senior US officials traveling in the continent have been sounding klaxons about the Russian mercenaries. “Where Wagner’s been present, bad things inevitably follow,” Blinken said during a visit to Niger in March. “We’ve seen countries find themselves weaker, poorer, more insecure, less independent as a result of their association with Wagner.”

Blinken and company will need to buttress these warnings with economic and political incentives to wean governments away from their dependence on Wagner. Greater assistance for multilateral organizations like the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States will allow them to fight terrorism and resolve regional disputes.

But the most pressing need of the moment is to head Prigozhin’s hired guns off at the pass. The US has designated Wagner as a transnational criminal enterprise, which allows the Biden administration to impose some costs on its clients. This deterrent is unlikely to be sufficient, however, and the White House may have to overcome its reluctance to designate it as a terrorist organization, and persuade European governments — which have deeper political and economic ties in the Sahel — to do likewise. Wagner’s appalling atrocities in Ukraine have earned it such a designation. Imposing it would undermine the argument of its African clients that Wagner is a counterterrorism force, and allow the imposition of stiff sanctions against those who engage its services.

Making Putin’s attack dog a pariah is the first step toward bringing him to heel.

