After more than a decade of war in Syria, some of the external powers that fed the conflict with money and arms are in talks to put a permanent end to the fighting. Turkey, which backed Syrian rebels trying to topple President Bashar al-Assad, appears to have accepted that he can’t be defeated as long as he has Russian backing. And Gulf states that had spurned Assad are offering to welcome him back into the club of Arab leaders and encouraging him to make peace with Turkey. It’s a frustrating turn of events for the US, which long opposed any effort to rehabilitate Assad.

1. Why has the war in Syria gone on for so long?

Foreign powers saw the 2011 uprising against Assad as an opportunity to extend their influence in a country that straddles the region’s geopolitical fault-lines. Syria’s northern neighbor Turkey intervened to block Kurdish efforts to form a homeland that threatened to bisect its own territory. The US got involved partly to counter an Islamist insurgency that erupted in some of the areas where Assad lost his grip. Iran and its allies, including the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, saw a chance to extend their zone of influence by backing Assad. And some Gulf states opposed to Iran supported the Syrian rebels. Russia entered the war in 2015, tipping the scales in Assad’s favor by providing him with weapons and military advisers in an effort to increase its leverage across the wider Middle East. The inrush of arms and cash fueled a prolonged conflict that claimed an estimated 350,000 civilian lives and triggered one of the world’s worst refugee crises.

2. Why are they talking about peace now?

Since 2020, all-out war has been replaced by sporadic fighting, and there’s been little change in the balance of power. Assad dominates much of Syria but appears to have little chance of securing the rest. Kurdish militant groups hold sway over roughly a third of the country, while Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies control a strip of territory along the northern border. Assad’s government sees the talks as a potential opportunity to rehabilitate him. This would also represent a win for his staunch ally, Russia. For Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, peace would make it easier to repatriate around 4 million Syrian refugees whose continued presence has become deeply unpopular with many Turks. Gulf states led by the United Arab Emirates are offering Assad an opportunity to emerge from regional isolation and keep his territorial gains intact in the hope of loosening his government’s ties with their regional rival Iran. Inflows of aid from the Gulf countries to Syria following two devastating earthquakes in February underscored their readiness to reestablish normal relations with Assad.

3. Who is mediating the talks?

Russia was hosting the negotiations between Turkish and Syrian defense and intelligence chiefs, the highest-level official discussions between the two foes in more than a decade. Russia has cultivated economic ties with Turkey in recent years, while continuing its steadfast support of Assad. Erdogan met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin four times in 2022. The effort has paid off for Moscow, with Turkey refusing to join sanctions imposed by the US and its other allies to punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

4. What’s the main obstacle to a deal?

The chief sticking point is likely to be Turkey’s continued presence in the north of Syria. Erdogan wants to keep Turkish forces there to repel any incursion by Syrian Kurdish fighters who it views as allies of the PKK, a militant group fighting for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey’s southeast. Turkey’s government is also concerned that if it gives up control of the border region, it will be powerless to stop any future waves of migration from Syria.

5. What does it all mean for the US?

Earlier in the conflict, US forces trained and armed Syrian rebels who were fighting both Assad’s Russia-backed forces and the militants of Islamic State. Washington dialed back its involvement after both the rebels and Islamists suffered a series of defeats. However, it maintained its support for Kurdish fighters who were instrumental in the campaign against Islamic State, and who still posed a realistic threat to Assad. This put the US at loggerheads with fellow NATO member Turkey, its closest formal ally in the region but a sworn enemy of the Kurdish separatists. If Turkey normalizes ties with Assad, it would represent another setback for the US, which has long insisted that he must quit and allow the Syrian people to choose a new leader. When Syrian officials announced that he had secured a fourth seven-year term in a 2021 election, US officials described the vote as an insult to democracy. If Assad gets to reassert full control over the country, Russia will have achieved its objective — securing a solid and grateful ally in the heart of the Middle East.

--With assistance from Selcan Hacaoglu.

