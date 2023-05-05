Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I’ve mixed news for those looking to book a rental car for their summer vacation: While you may end up paying less than last year, the cost will still feel painful compared to the low levels consumers were accustomed to prior to the pandemic. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The vehicle shortages that upended this industry in 2021 and 2022 — dubbed the “rental car apocalypse” — have eased somewhat. Strong international leisure travel and rebounding corporate bookings mean rental firms are set to enjoy another strong summer and they are determined not to wreck their new pricing power by expanding their fleets too much.

That’s sensible in view of lingering recession risks, plus the need to invest in electrification and technology to reduce those annoying counter waiting times. But it’s an ominous development for consumers who are also forking out much more for flights and hotels. The rental car oligopoly is finally behaving like one.

Matching last year’s knock-out performance was always going to be hard, yet Avis Budget Group Inc. and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. sounded cautiously optimistic when updating investors in recent days: The pricing environment is “healthy,” “stable” and “robust,” their executives said.

Hertz’s revenue per day — a measure of pricing — was largely flat year-on-year in the first quarter, but 44% higher compared with the same period in 2019, while Avis’s RPD was 28% higher over the same four-year period. (Enterprise Holdings Inc., the largest US car rental firm, is closely-held and doesn’t disclose these figures. Overall the three companies control more than 90% of the US market)

To recap, having offloaded vehicles to protect their balance sheets at the start of the pandemic, hire firms struggled to rebuild their fleets when demand rebounded. Automakers coped with semiconductor shortages by prioritizing higher-margin sales to retail customers and dealers.

As auto production recovers, the rental groups are starting to receive more cars but they still have a lot of catching up to do. Last year, automakers sold two-thirds fewer new vehicles to rental fleets compared to 2019, according to media and data company Bobit.

Rental firms were forced to retain vehicles for longer — Hertz’s US arm now keeps them for more than two years, compared to around 18 months before the pandemic. Hence new vehicles are often being used to rejuvenate rather than expand fleets. (Customers prefer new cars and high mileage vehicles are more costly to maintain.)

Smaller cars popular with holidaymakers remain in particularly short supply because car manufacturers have lately focused on producing larger premium vehicles, says Andreas Schiffelholz, managing director of rental cars at price comparison firm CHECK24.

Overall, the supply of vehicles to the rental firms remains quite constrained, which limits the ability of rivals to be aggressive on price, Hertz told analysts last week. It expects these helpful supply conditions to persist into next year.

Hire firms make no apologies for charging more. Price-sapping competition eroded margins in the years prior to the pandemic such that the industry derived little benefit from consolidation. Hertz and Europcar Mobility Group ended up filing for creditor protection in 2020, and the latter was subsequently taken private by a Volkswagen AG-led consortium.

The industry claims to have learned its lesson. Hertz vows not to “chase unprofitable volume” while Avis says it would rather risk running out of cars than have vehicles sitting around unused. “We do not anticipate a return to the low price levels of previous years,” Germany’s Sixt SE wrote in its latest annual report, insisting industry price increases were “primarily due to catch-up effects”, rather than cyclical.

Their costs have also gone up. Used car prices have been more resilient than expected in recent months but the windfall gains rental firms enjoyed from selling older vehicles above their depreciated values are set to fade. Forced to pay top dollar for new cars and with interest rates rising, Hertz and Avis face higher depreciation and vehicle financing expenses — analysts expect their net income to fall by more than half this year. These higher fleet expenses should, however, act as a further brake on the industry’s self-destructive over-ordering habit, and thereby support pricing.

The meme stock traders who bid up Avis and Hertz’s shares in 2021 amid excitement about their nascent electric vehicle purchases have moved on; both companies trade on an unchallenging 6 times estimated earnings

In the short term, this discount may be hard for the companies to rectify: Stagflation could yet bring the travel boom to a juddering halt and investors haven’t forgotten the industry’s poor record of balancing supply and demand.

Rental firm valuations may look cheap but their vehicles aren’t. My advice to customers hasn’t changed: Book early, check car rental prices before purchasing flights, and be prepared for sticker shock.

