The Disney-DeSantis feud is heading to the lawyers

The year-long feud between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is headed to court. Or, more precisely, to two courts. Last week, Disney sued DeSantis and his handpicked Central Florida Tourism Oversight District for allegedly violating the company’s free speech rights. Disney brought its allegations before a Tallahassee federal judge who has repeatedly thwarted DeSantis on free-speech issues.

Days later, the oversight board filed a countersuit in a state court in Orange County, Fla., closer to the Walt Disney World Resort, to “seek justice in our own backyard,” according to the board’s chairman, Martin Garcia.

The dueling cases represent the latest steps in an acrimonious and highly public fight between two Florida heavyweights. For more than a year, Disney has openly opposed Republican-led restrictions that bar public school teachers from covering issues related to sexual orientation and gender identity. In doing so, it drew the ire of state Republicans.

In response, DeSantis worked with the legislature to unravel the company’s control over Disney World and the surrounding area by giving the theme park’s longtime governing district, Reedy Creek, a new name and a new board packed with conservatives appointed by the governor.

But before the new board took control, Disney signed a “development agreement” with the outgoing supervisors, consolidating corporate control and giving it broad veto powers over any subsequent efforts to remake the park. The DeSantis-approved board declared it null and void, and Disney sued soon after.

The opposing lawsuits now appear poised to wind their way through both state and federal court at the same time.

Legal experts say it’s unlikely the two cases will be combined, since each has a different set of allegations. But that 11th-hour contract by the old board figures prominently in both cases. Disney argues that the board’s decision to void its development agreement violates the contracts clause of the U.S. Constitution; the board, in its lawsuit against Disney, accuses the company of a “backroom deal … not even worth the paper they were printed on.”

“The two cases are like ships in the night, and they’ll just proceed concurrently or in a similar time frame,” said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond specializing in constitutional law.

Both cases address who should have governing power over Disney World and the surrounding area, but the allegations they make are very different. Disney has broadly accused DeSantis of violating its constitutional right to free speech by using government power — in this case, through his position as the state’s chief executive and leader of the majority party in the legislature — to retaliate against the company for expressing a political position.

The new board’s case focuses much more narrowly on the legitimacy of the development agreement. It argues that Disney and the previous board established that agreement without properly notifying the public ― and without the authority to sign it in the first place.

“The state case is just saying that these few acts that the outgoing board took were inappropriate, and asks to have those overturned,” Tobias said. “They’re not addressing … the same concerns.”

Legal analysts say Disney’s case could find a favorable venue in the federal court, and specifically in Tallahassee. The chief judge assigned to the lawsuit against DeSantis is Mark E. Walker, an Obama-appointed judge who has ruled against DeSantis-approved legislation in the past, including on free-speech issues.

“I think Disney feels like the possibility of getting a fair shake is higher at the federal level than at the state level,” said Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Central Florida.

One of Walker’s more notable rulings is his 90-page decision that struck down the DeSantis-backed Combating Public Disorder Act in 2021. Passed in the aftermath of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, that law allowed authorities to detain arrested protesters until a first court appearance and established new felonies for organizing or participating in violent demonstration.

Florida reporter Lori Rozsa explains how the tension between Gov. Ron Desatnits (R-Fla.) and Walt Disney Company has escalated into federal court. (Video: Michael Cadenhead/The Washington Post)

After the measure was passed by the legislature and signed by DeSantis, Walker sided with civil rights groups who sued to block it. Walker concluded that cracking down on violent protesters in this way could have a chilling effect on the rights of nonviolent ones.

“If this court does not enjoin the statute’s enforcement, the lawless actions of a few rogue individuals could effectively criminalize the protected speech of hundreds, if not thousands, of law-abiding Floridians,” Walker wrote in striking down the “anti-riot” law.

Walker opposed DeSantis again late last year, when he struck down a law nicknamed the “Stop Woke Act.” That law placed certain restrictions on how university professors can present their curriculum, measures that DeSantis described as efforts to keep critical race theory out of college education. Walker called the law “positively dystopian” in a 139-page decision that started with a quote from George Orwell’s “1984.”

Legal analysts believe either case would probably be appealed, meaning any decision from Walker would make its way to a higher court.

As for the state case against Disney, one factor in DeSantis’s favor is that it could come before one of Florida’s many conservative-leaning judges if the initial ruling comes out against him and is appealed. “The Florida appellate courts are just packed full of conservative judges and Federalist Society members,” said Jewett, referring to the influential nonprofit organization for conservative and libertarian lawyers.

DeSantis himself has appointed seven judges to the state’s Supreme Court, according to Ballotpedia.

It’s unclear when either case might resolve, opening up the possibility that they could play out during the 2024 presidential primary season. DeSantis is expected to challenge former president Donald Trump.

“A lot of the things that Gov. DeSantis has done are really about trying to appeal to Republican primary voters, and this is going to be maybe the highest profile of any of them, because it’s Disney,” said Jewett, the University of Central Florida political scientist. “When you go after them, it’s big news.”

