In this time of trouble and anxiety, I try to remind myself to also be amazed and inspired by our progress. From the promise of mRNA technology to heal cancer one day to experiments that could — literally — raise human consciousness, we as a species are leaping ahead. But you have to know where to look to see the potential. For example, in the dirt of a Siberian cave containing a 20,000-year-old wapiti tooth.

The tooth of this ancient elk, it turns out, was worn as jewelry by one of our distant ancestors, a woman who, based on her genetics and our previous assumptions, shouldn’t even have been in that general vicinity. That’s cute, you say — even Stone-Age ladies liked bling. But that’s not the point.

The point is how we found out about her at all. It’s thanks to the team around a graduate student named Elena Essel at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig. In a stunning breakthrough, they managed to isolate, identify and sequence bits of the woman’s DNA from the tooth. The sweat on her breast apparently seeped into the pendant’s pores and — though contaminated by other genetic material — was preserved. And in that lab in Leipzig, they got it out, without damaging the tooth.

Fine, you say, I’ve heard of DNA, but it’s hardly news — the double helix was discovered 70 years ago. I beg to differ. Each step up in our sophistication opens up new worlds, not only of science but of the mind.

The early rounds of DNA advances already made history. For the first time people were able to find out things they urgently wanted to know — and sometimes wished afterwards they didn’t. Whether they had that rare disease their grandmother died of, say. Or whether their son was actually their son. Before DNA analysis, the best answer was often the classic doula mantra: mama’s baby, papa’s maybe.

As an amateur historian, I find the recent rounds of DNA research even more exciting. As we find bones, hair and other parts of our ancestors, we’re starting to extract ever more of the stories archived in their genomes. This allows us to map our collective past. Usually, it also forces us to revisit some dearly held national myths. How Anglo-Saxon are today’s English? (Not very, but it’s complicated.) Was the South Asian subcontinent really conquered by Indo-Aryans, who introduced the caste system? (Sort of, but not in the way we thought.)

The gist of what we’re learning is both humbling and uplifting, according to David Reich, a geneticist at Harvard University. Basically, we’ve long been wrong about everything we thought we knew. But the truth is invariably much more interesting than we could have imagined.

By now, for example, it’s well known that we, Cro-Magnon, didn’t really ethnically cleanse the Neanderthals. Instead, we are Neanderthals. All of us descend from both of those human lineages who — happily or not — interbred in the Middle East about 50,000 years ago.

Did I say two lineages? Make that three, since we also discovered another, and may yet find more. The newcomers, as it were, are the Denisovans, whose DNA was found in the same Siberian cave that also yielded that wapiti tooth. What a party that place must have been in its heyday. One genome there belonged to a person who had a Neanderthal mother and a Denisovan father. That’s got to make you rethink your own family dynamics.

In a round-about way, those discoveries also lead to an insight that must come as a shock to white supremacists — and that alone makes science fun. It’s that whiteness in Europe is a recent and coincidental phenomenon — and largely the result of atrocities.

Then as now, the continent was a favored destination for migrants. We’ve long known about one mass migration, about 9,000 years ago, in which Anatolian farmers came and mixed with local foragers and hunter-gatherers, in the process bringing agriculture to Europe. But it took another huge influx to make the mixture we recognize as European.

This was the invasion, about 5,000 years ago, of the Yamnaya, tall and apparently violent people from the Eurasian steppes, where they were the first to use horses and wheeled chariots and wagons. (Another Yamnaya migration into South Asia probably explains the effects attributed later to the subsequent Indo-Aryan invasions mentioned earlier.) So the Yamnaya came and mingled.

And how. The beauty of DNA analysis is that it can tell stories in shocking granularity. We can look at the genome in a male’s Y chromosome (which is inherited only through the father’s line) and that in his mitochondria (which is passed down on the mother’s side). In Iberia after the Yamnaya migration, about 40% of people’s overall genome came from the invaders. But almost 100% of the genes on the Y chromosome did, and hardly any on the mitochondria.

Go ahead and make up your own story. But to me this suggests that in a few generations, the Yamnaya men killed the indigenous ones and took their women. And some Yamnaya men more than others — one in three Indian men, and maybe one in two eastern European ones, may descend from a single alpha Yamnaya who lived about 5,000 years ago. That too is part of our story.

But back to Elena Essel and the tooth. Her breakthrough was the method of washing it in different baths of sodium phosphate to isolate the DNA she wanted from the rest, without ruining anything.

This is big. The problem with the DNA we salvage from nature is that it’s invariably contaminated. In a grave, people and animals may have been buried together, over centuries. Plants, critters and microbes added their own genetic detritus. And finally a graduate student touches the artifact and breathes on it. (If you go looking for genomes, please wear gloves and masks.)

The new method now promises for the first time that we can extract DNA of people in the past even if we don’t have their remains, as long as we have an object they touched frequently. In that way, we may soon be able to rewrite not just collective history but individual biographies.

I once wrote a book about Hannibal, for instance. We know quite a bit about this Carthaginian general, and how he took his army and war elephants over the Alps to conquer Rome. But we don’t know what he looked like (except that around age 30 he lost an eye). Dig out a tusk of Surus, Hannibal’s favorite elephant, or something else he touched, however, and I may have to write a new story. One way or another, so will we all.

