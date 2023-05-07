Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In their search for scapegoats, Tory MPs have tried blaming the civil service “blob,” the BBC, woke warriors, striking public service workers and illegal immigrants for their woes. But as defeat loomed in English local elections on Thursday, Conservatives found new targets for the blame game: their own past leaders. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It was Rishi Sunak’s first encounter with the voters as prime minister. According to the Daily Telegraph, Sunak predicted a “hard night” for the Tories at a think-tank event on Wednesday. He boasted that his administration had worked hard to improve the economy and move away from the “box set drama” of what went on before his premiership. “Good councillors will lose their seats because of all that has happened over the past year,” he added.

The prime minister is right about his predecessors’ infernal legacy, of course, but that won’t stop Boris Johnson’s followers counter-charging that Sunak had more than a walk-on part in the drama. According to their reading of the script, he betrayed their hero by resigning as chancellor at the climax of the first season. The Tories’ appetite for civil war is temporarily sated, but expect the prime minister’s critics to be more vocal in the months to come.

Recent Tory losses to all other parties in all parts of the country are simply too big to dismiss as “disappointing.” Unless his government’s fortunes radically improve, Sunak will be ejected from office within 18 months. But he knew that when he made his second bid for the job.

No matter that his personal standing in the opinion polls has risen — the chaotic circumstances that brought him to power are neither forgiven nor forgotten by the voters. A year marked by three prime ministers, the Partygate scandal and a budget that led to a run on the pound have left an indelible black mark against the Tories. Sunak has done his best to defy the laws of political gravity, but sooner or later he was destined to crash back to earth.

Johnson’s winning electoral coalition majority from 2019 now looks vulnerable to a pincer movement by Labour and the centrist Liberal Democrats. “Red Wall” voters in northern England and the Midlands who defected from Labour to the Conservatives over Brexit are yet to be convinced by the new Tory regime. Other voters who once voted for UKIP, the single-issue Brexit party, are moving straight to Labour.

In the leafy suburban South, the so-called “Blue Wall” seats, any appeal to socially conservative voters in the North correspondingly creates defections to the Lib-Dems. But less affluent southern pockets, last won by Tony Blair at the end of another long period of Tory ascendancy, were recaptured by Labour too. Brexit voters in the port of Dover and the Medway estuary towns below London defected to the Opposition. Sunak’s promises to halt the flow of “small boats” carrying illegal immigrants across the Channel have yet to be redeemed. The glue that held Johnson’s large electoral coalition together is dissolving.

Labour’s previous leader, the radical socialist Jeremy Corbyn, scared the middle class into voting Tory en masse. Corbyn’s successor, the lawyerly Keir Starmer, is accused of dullness but, like his Tory opponent, seems a reassuring figure after a period of political turbulence.

The abiding image of the Tory campaign was an absurd photo of the prime minister staring intently at a pothole in a road in the northern town of Darlington while surrounded by local dignitaries. Sunak, the problem solver, would help them fill it in. I don’t doubt the voters would like practical help from their local councils, but for decades Tory centralization has stripped them of much of their autonomy and restricted their right to raise revenue. The consequences are that local elections are often decided by national politics, and there is a strong tide that is flowing against the government.

A recent poll conducted by JL Partners for the CSJ Tory think tank suggests that nearly half the country believes they would be better off and happier living abroad. Three in four people also believe that Britain is “broken.” The Conservatives can blame the Ukraine war, the pandemic and even financial turmoil for the cost-of-living crisis and cuts in the value of real wages, but they are the ones who have been in charge for the last 13 years. Growth has been anaemic during their long supremacy. The buck now stops with Sunak.

At the launch of a new biography of Johnson this week one, of its joint authors, Anthony Seldon, court chronicler to several Labour and Tory administrations, pronounced that prime ministers need “proficiency” and “integrity” in order to succeed. Most past leaders possessed at least one of those qualities, but Johnson, said Seldon, failed because he possessed neither.

Sunak has so far exhibited technocratic proficiency and a measure of integrity too, but he lacks one other important asset overlooked by Seldon — time. He has less than two years to turn his fortunes around.

Starmer, too, is working with a tight deadline. His party’s projected national vote share at 35% to the Tories’ 26% doesn’t guarantee him an overall majority in a general election. If he fails to beat a discredited Conservative party, he will find that the blame game can be played by Labour too.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its chief political commentator.

