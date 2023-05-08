Acadia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) on Monday reported a loss of $43 million in its first quarter. The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $118.5 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $121.7 million.

Acadia shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $21.56, a climb of 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACAD

GiftOutline Gift Article