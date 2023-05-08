Aclaris: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WAYNE, Pa. — WAYNE, Pa. — Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Monday reported a loss of $28.2 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 44 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.9 million.

Aclaris shares have declined 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACRS

GiftOutline Gift Article