Akoustis: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) on Monday reported a loss of $15.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.
The company posted revenue of $7.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.5 million.
The company’s shares closed at $2.90. A year ago, they were trading at $4.29.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKTS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKTS