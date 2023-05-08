Argo Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda — PEMBROKE, Bermuda — Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) on Monday reported a loss of $33.8 million in its first quarter.
Argo Group shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $29.43, a decline of 29% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARGO