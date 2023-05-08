The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Atara Biotherapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
May 8, 2023 at 4:12 p.m. EDT

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Monday reported a loss of $74.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.98. A year ago, they were trading at $6.92.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATRA

Loading...