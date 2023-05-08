Atara Biotherapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Monday reported a loss of $74.8 million in its first quarter.
The drug developer posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.7 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.98. A year ago, they were trading at $6.92.
