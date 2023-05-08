Axsome: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Monday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its first quarter.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $94.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.9 million.
Axsome shares have fallen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXSM