BellRing Brands: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $30.9 million. The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 24 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The nutritional supplements company posted revenue of $385.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $370.5 million.

BellRing Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion.

BellRing Brands shares have increased 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $37.24, a climb of 52% in the last 12 months.

