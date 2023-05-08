BellRing Brands: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $30.9 million.
The nutritional supplements company posted revenue of $385.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $370.5 million.
BellRing Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion.
BellRing Brands shares have increased 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $37.24, a climb of 52% in the last 12 months.
