Brighthouse Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $499 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $7.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.86 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.15 per share.

The annuity and life insurance company posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.99 billion, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.08 billion.

Brighthouse Financial shares have declined 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $43.41, a decrease of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHF

GiftOutline Gift Article