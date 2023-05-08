Energizer: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $40 million.
The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $684.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $686.6 million.
Energizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.30 per share.
