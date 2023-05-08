Fabrinet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands — Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $59.4 million. The Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and severance costs, came to $1.94 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The company that assembles optical, electro-mechanical and electronic devices for other companies posted revenue of $665.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $650.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Fabrinet expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.76 to $1.83.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $630 million to $650 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FN

