Freshpet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. — SECAUCUS, N.J. — Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) on Monday reported a loss of $24.8 million in its first quarter.
The seller of refrigerated fresh pet food posted revenue of $167.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.6 million.
Freshpet expects full-year revenue of $750 million.
