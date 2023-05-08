ISG: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. — STAMFORD, Conn. — Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $3.5 million.
The market advisory service company posted revenue of $78.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, ISG said it expects revenue in the range of $73 million to $75 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on III at https://www.zacks.com/ap/III