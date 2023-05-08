JELD-WEN: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $15.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.