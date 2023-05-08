JELD-WEN: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $15.1 million.
The company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.
JELD-WEN expects full-year revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.4 billion.
