The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

JELD-WEN: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
May 8, 2023 at 5:37 p.m. EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $15.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

JELD-WEN expects full-year revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JELD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JELD

Loading...