McKesson: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas — IRVING, Texas — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $787 million. The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $5.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $7.19 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.16 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $68.91 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.18 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.56 billion, or $25.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $276.71 billion.

McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $26.10 to $26.90 per share.

