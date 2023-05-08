The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Mueller Water Products: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

May 8, 2023 at 5:11 p.m. EDT

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $21.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The maker of fire hydrants, pipes and water valves posted revenue of $332.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $335.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MWA

