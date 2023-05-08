Mueller Water Products: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $21.3 million.
The maker of fire hydrants, pipes and water valves posted revenue of $332.9 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $335.3 million.
