Primerica: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.45 per share.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $3.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.49 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $690 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $695 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $694.3 million.