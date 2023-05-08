Service Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. — NEWTON, Mass. — Service Properties Trust (SVC) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.
The company said it had net income of $26 million, or 16 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, posted revenue of $429.2 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SVC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SVC