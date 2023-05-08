Shoals Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Tenn. — PORTLAND, Tenn. — Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $14.3 million.
The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $105.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.6 million.
Shoals Technologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $480 million to $510 million.
