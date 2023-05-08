Skyworks: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. — IRVINE, Calif. — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $232.8 million.
The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.
For the current quarter ending in June, Skyworks expects its per-share earnings to be $1.67. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.16.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.51 billion.
