Skyworks: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

IRVINE, Calif. — IRVINE, Calif. — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $232.8 million. The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.02 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.01 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in June, Skyworks expects its per-share earnings to be $1.67. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.16.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.51 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWKS

GiftOutline Gift Article